Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,894 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,616. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

