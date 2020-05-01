Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IR traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

