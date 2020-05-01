Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ON Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,717 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 722% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ON traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 435,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $14,476,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

