StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 10.4%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $27.91, 3,476,857 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,649,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in StoneCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

