Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of STRA traded up $18.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.18. 286,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,535. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

