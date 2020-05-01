Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,141,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 373,204 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 70.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 5.64% of Stryker worth $3,519,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

