Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $201.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, hitting $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,747. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

