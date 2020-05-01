Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 200.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

