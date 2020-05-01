Stryker’s (SYK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,747. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

