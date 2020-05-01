Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGR stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,930. The firm has a market cap of $928.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.07. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $16,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

