Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RGR stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,930. The firm has a market cap of $928.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.07. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $16,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
