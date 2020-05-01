Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Trading 46.3% Higher

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price was up 46.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 501,962 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,168% from the average daily volume of 39,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

