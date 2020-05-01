Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading 9.6% Higher

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.26, 28,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 530,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLP. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

