SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 222,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.07. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

