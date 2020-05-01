SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 222,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.07. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
