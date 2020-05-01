Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.40. 1,198,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,770. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.