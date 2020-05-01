Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $139.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $158.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.
NYSE SUI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.90. 647,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,932. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
