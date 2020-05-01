Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $139.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $158.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.90. 647,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,932. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

