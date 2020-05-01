SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

SNDE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

