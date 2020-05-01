SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Shares Up 5%

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.15, 329,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 95,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDE. Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

