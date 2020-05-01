SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) recently:

5/1/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/24/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/23/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/15/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/11/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/2/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

3/13/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

3/13/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 118,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

