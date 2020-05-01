Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

