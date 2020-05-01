SunTrust Banks Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $42.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 295,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in James River Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.