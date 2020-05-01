SunTrust Banks Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $75.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 117,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,618. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

