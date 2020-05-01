SunTrust Banks Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $112.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 402,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

