SunTrust Banks Lowers Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Price Target to $5.00

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIGI. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 725,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.78. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,193,563 shares of company stock worth $8,104,976. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

