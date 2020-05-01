Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 524,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 713,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

SUNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.81.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 125.67% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.