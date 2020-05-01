Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 125.67% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect Sunworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 4,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUNW. Roth Capital cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

