Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,805. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

