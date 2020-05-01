sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $5.06 million and $2,519.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,981,833 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

