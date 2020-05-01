Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 3,056,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,512. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

