Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $565.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.