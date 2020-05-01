Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $61.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cfra from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 1,089,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

