Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.44. 33,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,803. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

