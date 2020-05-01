SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,340. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.