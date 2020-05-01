Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 4,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $744.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.45. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

