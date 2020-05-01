T-Mobile Us’ (TMUS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TMUS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

TMUS stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. 1,952,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,397. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 28.1% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

