T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,651. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

