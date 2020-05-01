Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.66. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 30,700 shares traded.

TLRD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

