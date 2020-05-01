TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,482. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

