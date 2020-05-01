Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

TALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

LON TALK traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 82.40 ($1.08). 892,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.89. The firm has a market cap of $942.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 455,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £455,149 ($598,722.70). Also, insider Howard Stringer sold 56,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,714.55).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.