Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 917,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,565,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

