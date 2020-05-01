Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 12,072,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,180. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

