Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 280000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

