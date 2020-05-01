Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 151,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,841. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

