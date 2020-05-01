TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $9.25 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,818. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,196.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCG BDC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

