TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.94, approximately 36,929 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 630,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TCG BDC from $9.25 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $438.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.76%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Insiders bought 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,889,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TCG BDC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 147,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 468.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.