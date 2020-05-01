TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,564. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
