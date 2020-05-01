TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,564. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

