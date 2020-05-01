Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 14.5%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares dropped 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $20.13, approximately 77,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,805,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,606,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
