Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 14.5%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares dropped 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $20.13, approximately 77,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,805,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,606,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

