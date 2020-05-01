Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.27–1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.62 million.Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.28–0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,243. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

