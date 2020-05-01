Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading Down 5%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $332.61 and last traded at $335.40, 543,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 276,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,671,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

