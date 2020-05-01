Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Earnings Results

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.
NYSE:TDS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Telephone & Data Systems has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.
Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.
