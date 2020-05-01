Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 25,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 2,923,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,786. The company has a market capitalization of $346.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,965,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

